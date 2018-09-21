Rochester, NY-based Zweigle’s Inc. late Thursday recalled approximately 6,082 pounds of ready-to-eat olive loaf pork products because sodium nitrite levels were over the regulatory limit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The elevated sodium nitrite levels present a health hazard situation where there is a only a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product, thereby making it a Class II recall.

Zweigle’s produced the olive loaf pork items from June 29, 2018, through Aug. 27, 2018. The following product is subject to the recall:

Approximate 9-lb. Boxes containing two-half loaves of “Olive LOAF Oven Baked” with “Use By” dates of 8/22/18, 9/12/18, 9/19/18, 10/4/18 and 10/17/18 and case code 070534075225.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 5333” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Zweigle’s shipped the intact Olive Load to retail locations in western New York for slicing.

The problem was discovered on Sept. 20, 2018, by FSIS inspectors while performing routine label verification activities. FSIS found that the establishment’s formulation for the use of sodium nitrite, a restricted ingredient, exceeded the regulatory limit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

