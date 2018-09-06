H&C Food Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, has recalled “Frozen Fuzhou Fish Balls” and unbranded frozen “Fish Balls” because they may contain undeclared wheat, pork, egg and crustacean.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, pork, eggs or crustaceans run the risk of severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The Fuzhou Fish Balls and the Fish Balls were distributed to supermarkets in Queens, NY, and reached consumers mainly through the retail stores.

The recalled frozen fish balls came with two different packages:

The unbranded frozen fish balls are in 14-ounce red and white plastic bags with gold and black lettering and the UPC number 6 953006 4 50093.

The Fuzhou Fish Balls are in 14-ounce and 4.5-pound blue and white plastic bags with gold and white lettering. The 14-ounce bags have the UPC number 6 953640 050017 and the 4.5-pound bags have the UPC number 6 953640 05000.

These frozen fish balls don’t have any expiration dates or lot codes on the packaging. However, they have a shelf life of up to 18 months if they are kept frozen.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

H&C found the product label did not disclose the egg and crustacean ingredients and ordered the recall. Upon further investigation, the company found there was a temporary breakdown in its production and packaging.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled frozen fish balls are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

