Caito Foods of Indianapolis on Wednesday recalled approximately 242 pounds of fully cooked chicken salad due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains tree nuts, specifically walnut, which is a known allergen but is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

The ready-to-eat, fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken salad was made on Aug. 31. Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled chicken salad by looking for the following label information:

15-ounce plastic clamshell packages containing “Derby City Chicken Salad WITHOUT Walnuts” with the lot code “GHMW 243 03” and “Sell By” 09/04/18” on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P-39985” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. Caito Foods shipped the recalled item to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The labeling mistake came to light through a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When possible, the retail distribution list(s) will post on the FSIS website.

