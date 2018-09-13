Bravo Packing Inc. has recalled all of its Performance Dog frozen raw pet food products because of potential Salmonella contamination.

Bravo initiated the recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found Salmonella in a sample of Performance Dog. Officials collected the sample during an inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility. Pet foods that are contaminated with Salmonella pose a risk to pet owners and others in their households. People can cross contaminate their hands, kitchen counters, utensils, pet bowls and other surfaces.

The recalled frozen dog food is packaged in 2- and 5-pound plastic sleeves. The unlabeled sleeves are packed in cardboard boxes labeled with the manufacture date code of 071418. Tefco distributed the implicated dog food to retail stores and directly to consumers.

Dogs infected with Salmonella may develop lethargy, abdominal pain, reduced appetite, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, which may or may not be bloody. Infected animals can shed Salmonella into the environment even when not exhibiting symptoms of an active infection, putting handlers and household members at risk of infection.

No human or animal illnesses have been reported to date in relation to this recall.

The FDA inspection was completed on July 18. Except for the Salmonella-positive result, no significant issues were observed. The outcome of the inspection was classified as “No Action Indicated” according to the Inspection Classification database on FDA’s website.

What consumers should do:

Because the date of manufacture only appears on the outer cardboard box, it may not be possible for consumers or retailers to identify the recalled plastic sleeves of Performance Dog food. Therefore, any unboxed sleeves purchased since July 14 should be discarded.

If your pet exhibits any of the symptoms listed above, consult your veterinarian.

If you or a household member exhibits any signs of Salmonella infection, including low-grade fever, abdominal pain and/or diarrhea, consult your healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Bravo Packing Inc. at 856-299-1044 or through the company’s website at www.bravopacking.com.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)