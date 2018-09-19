A company in Canada is recalling its coleslaw because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Belleisle Foods Ltd. distributed the coleslaw in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“Consumers should not consume the recalled product,” the notice warns. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

To determine whether they have the recalled 227-gram packages of Belleisle Farms branded coleslaw in their homes, consumers should look for the date code “18SE25” and the UPC number 0 33383 65260 3.

The company initiated the recall, but the CFIA has launched an investigation and will post additional recall notices if necessary.

No illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the recalled Belleisle Farms branded coleslaw. However, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled coleslaw and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about the possible exposure to the bacteria. Also, anyone who has eaten the product but not become ill should monitor themselves in the coming weeks for symptoms of listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria bacteria.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the CFIA. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of developing life-threatening illnesses. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

