South Africa’s National Listeria Incident Management Team issued another of its periodic reports recently for the world’s largest listeriosis outbreak. It says there were no new cases of listeriosis during the week before publication on July 26.

Between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 17, 2018, South Africa recorded 1,060 laboratory-confirmed cases of listeriosis resulting in 216 deaths. It added 87 confirmed cases to the outbreak totals after the March 4 recall of implicated ready-to-eat meat products.

Before 2017, South Africa experienced only 60 to 80 confirmed listeriosis cases each year or about one case per week. Listeriosis reports to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) accelerated last year, causing Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Health, to declare the outbreak last December.

The Incident Management Team is conducting inspections of South Africa’s 158 meat processing facilities. It collected environmental swabs for testing from 132 of the 146 meat processing facilities inspected to date. The IMT expected to complete inspections of all 158 meat processing facilities by the end of July, including 14 not currently in production. Where tests are favorable for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, follow up is being done by districts with support from the National Department of Health and the IMT.