Radagast Pet Food, Inc. (Radagast) has expanded two earlier recalls of raw cat food to include additional varieties and Best By dates because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogen that is a threat to human health.

The recalled products, which were shipped to distributors in the US and Canada between May 10, 2017, and August 9, 2018, include:

Rad Cat Raw Diet Grass-Fed Beef Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Pasture-Raised Lamb Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Natural Pork Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Pasture-Raised Venison Recipe (1oz sample, 8oz, 16oz, 24oz)

The expanded recall encompasses Lot numbers 62763 through 63101, inclusive. Affected Best By dates are 10/19/18 through 12/3/19, inclusive. Lot numbers and Best By dates are stamped in ink on the bottom of each container.

Listeria monocytogenes is pathogenic to both humans and animals. Healthy individuals may experience one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. The elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at risk of severe complications, including premature births, stillbirths, and death.

Animals infected with the pathogen can exhibit a range of symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscular or respiratory signs, and anorexia (loss of appetite).

Infected animals can shed Listeria monocytogenes through their feces into the home environment, serving as a source of infection for humans and other animals.

No pet or human illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

Radagast has identified a source of potential contamination in its facility and has taken proactive measures to eliminate the source. The company is cooperating fully and sharing information with FDA, according to a spokesperson for Radagast.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Radagast Pet Food, Inc. at 1-877-567-3001 Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Pacific Time, or contact the company through its website at www.RadFood.com

