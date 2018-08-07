G&C Raw LLC has recalled one batch of “Pat’s Cat Turkey” cat food and one batch of ground lamb dog food because the Ohio Department of Agriculture found Listeria monocytogenes in both products.

The recalled products are:

Pat’s Cat Turkey Cat Food packed in 1-pound clear plastic containers; Lot #WWPKTF051618

Ground Lamb Dog Food packed in 2-pound plastic containers; Lot #MFF022718

G&C is based in Versailles, OH. The company distributed the products in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia through direct delivery.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause illness in susceptible dogs and cats, producing symptoms such as diarrhea, anorexia, fever, nervous and respiratory issues, spontaneous abortion of pregnant animals, depression, shock, and even death. Infected animals can shed the bacteria through their feces, potentially contaminating the home environment and transmitting the infection to their human caregivers.

In humans, Listeria monocytogenes is capable of producing a range of symptoms, depending on the susceptibility of the individual. Healthy people may experience mild symptoms, which can include nausea, vomiting, aches, fever or diarrhea. Pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms are susceptible to serious and sometimes fatal complications, including miscarriage, premature birth, and death. Babies born to mothers who were infected with Listeria monocytogenes during pregnancy can be born infected.

No human or animal illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported to date. Consumers who have been in contact with the recalled products and are experiencing any symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection should contact a healthcare provider. It can take up to 70 days after exposure to the bacteria for symptoms to develop in humans.

Pets who have consumed either of the recalled products and who are exhibiting symptoms of illness should be seen by a veterinarian.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as its owners investigate what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Pat’s Cat Turkey Cat Food with the lot number, WWPKTF051618, OR Ground Lamb Dog Food with the lot number MFF022718 are urged to return it to G&C Raw, 225 N. West Street, Versailles, OH, for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact: G&C Raw LLC at 937-827-0010, or by email at gcrawdogfood@yahoo.com.

