Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is recalling an undisclosed amount of baby spinach packaged salad because Canadian officials found Listeria monocytogenes contamination in a sample.

The company distributed the implicated fresh spinach product to New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Possibly National, Prince Edward Island. The recall notice did not include names of retailers or any other specific distribution details.

As of Aug. 8, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the product. However, it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

The recalled “Baby Spinach with Tender Reds” is marked with a best-before date of Aug. 4. All packages with that date and any “time codes” beginning with “W202011” are subject to the recall. The recalled 142-gram packages have the UPC number 0 71430 06069 8.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

The Canadian agency did not report where it obtained the product sample that tested positive for the bacteria.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)