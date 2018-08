Albertsons, Safeway, Pak ‘N Save, and Vons stores in seven states announced on Friday morning they were taking their own action after yesterday’s recall of more than 12 and one-half tons of ground beef by Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan, CO.

The retailers jointly announced recalls, impacting products (listed below) sold at stores in Northern California, Colorado, Nebraska, Northern Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Their product recall list includes products that were made with Cargill beef or prepared near the recalled Cargill beef.

The recalled products were sold between August 20 and August 23 (8-20-18 and 8-23-18). The products have Sell Thru dates of August 21 through August 25 (8-21-18 through 8-25-18). The Sell Thru date is printed on the scale label.

Cargill discovered the contaminated beef on August 22 after routine testing and a review of their records determined that specific beef products may be associated with a presumptive positive for E. coli O157: H7. Cargill then notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the consumption of Cargill products or products sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Pak ‘N Save or Vons stores. The stores issued a recall out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by natural bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers are asked to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures the internal temperature.

Consumers with questions about Cargill’s recall can call 1-844-419-1574.

Consumers with questions about the Albertsons, Safeway, Pak ‘N Save and Von’s recall can call 1-877-723-3929 anytime.

Recalled Products Sold at Safeway, Vons, and Pak ‘N Save Stores in Northern California and Northern Nevada

Product Name UPC Code (on scale label) MEATBALLS 20736300000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON & CHEDDAR 20724800000 USDA PRIME BEEF TENDERLOIN ROAST 20696000000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 7% FAT 20735700000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20736400000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 20736700000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20736800000 PORTABELLO MUSHROOM STUFFED W/ITALIAN SAUSAGE 20913200000 CHILI MEAT 20929700000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20944300000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 2 CT 26573600000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 2 COUNT 26573700000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF GROUMET PATTY 15% FAT GARLIC 27076200000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF CHILI 20% FAT 20943300000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT NATURAL 20735300000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF GOURMET PATTY 7% FAT GRLC 27076300000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF GROUMET PATTY 15% FAT FETA 27075900000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 20947500000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF SLIDER 20% FAT 20941100000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT NATURAL 20752800000 85% LEAN GROUND ROUND 15% FAT 20941600000 GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE 20828900000 GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE & BLACK PEPPER 20829100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20590500000 MEATLOAF MADE WITH BEEF 28191200000 FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY STORE-MADE 5 OZ 28189400000 BEEF BURGER BLEU CHSE 5OZ 28184700000 BEEF BURGER FETA 5OZ 28184900000 BEEF BURGER CHEDDAR 5OZ 28184800000 BEEF BURGER MINI SLIDER 2OZ 28185100000 NIMAN RANCH 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT MARKET TRIM 24054100000 HUMBOLDT 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT 24097600000 NIMAN RANCH 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 24097500000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY SEASONED 20% FAT 5OZ 27052500000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY SEASONED 10% FAT 5OZ 27052600000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY SEASONED 7% FAT 5OZ 27052700000 85% LEAN GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF PATTY 15% FAT BACON CHEDDAR 5OZ 27060300000 80% LEAN GOURMET BEEF PATTY 20% FAT BLEU CHEESE PEPPER 5OZ 27059600000 80% LEAN GOURMET BEEF PATTY 20% FAT BACON CHEDDAR 5OZ 27059700000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 5OZ 27059800000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 5OZ 27059900000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 7% FAT 5OZ 27060000000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF STEAKHOUSE PATTY 20% FAT SEASONED 20165600000 90% LEAN GROUND SIRLOIN 10% FAT 20166200000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20166000000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF 27% FAT VALUE PACK 20163900000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM 20164400000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT VALUE PACK 20164800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT VALUE PACK 20165300000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 20166300000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 27% FAT 20165900000 GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF SLIDER BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20654000000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT MEGA PACK 27079000000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF 27% FAT 20163400000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20253800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20170300000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT 20169600000 GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20654100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT SEASONED VALUE PACK 20168700000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT VALUE PACK 20167200000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT VALUE PACK 20167600000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF SLIDER 20% FAT 20166100000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT VALUE PACK 20167600000 90% LEAN GROUND SIRLOIN 10% FAT VALUE PACK 20167100000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20891000000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20253800000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT VALUE PACK 20166300000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 15% FAT 20167800000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 15% FAT 25168300000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT NATURAL VALUE PACK 20172900000 GRASS FED GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20654900000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20184100000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT NATURAL 20169000000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20164300000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT NATURAL 20675000000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT NATURAL VALUE PACK 20675100000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20169800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF FOR CHILI 20% FAT 20165100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 20170400000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 15% FAT 20167800000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 15% FAT 20167800000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT VALUE PACK 20173800000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20166000000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20184100000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT VALUE PACK 20173800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MEGA PACK 20208600000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT CHEDDAR 27055300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 27055500000

Recalled Products Sold at Safeway and Albertsons Stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming

Product Name UPC Code (on scale label) 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT 20737900000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE & PEPPER 20724700000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON & CHEDDAR 20724800000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON & CHEDDAR 20844700000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE & PEPPER 20844800000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON & CHEDDAR 20845900000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE & PEPPER 20845800000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDERS BACON & CHEDDAR 20846000000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 7% FAT 20735700000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20736400000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 20736700000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20736800000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDERS BLEU CHEESE & PEPPER 20845000000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDERS BLEU CHEESE & PEPPER 20845100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20944300000 LAURA’S 92% LEAN GROUND BEEF 8% FAT 26572300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM 20944400000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF CHILI 20% FAT 20943300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 20947500000 96% LEAN GROUND BEEF 4% FAT 20943000000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT STEAKHOUSE SEASONING 20866400000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 3LBS OR MORE 28135300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 5OZ 28135600000 PUB BURGER BLACK & BLEU CHEESE 6 OZ 28135900000 PUB BURGER BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE 6 OZ 28136000000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 3 LBS OR MORE 28132900000 80% LEAN GOURMET BEEF PATTY 20% FAT BLEU CHEESE PEPPER 5OZ 27059600000 80% LEAN GOURMET BEEF PATTY 20% FAT BACON CHEDDAR 5OZ 27059700000 PUB BURGER BLACK & BLEU CHEESE 6 OZ 20184900000 PUB BURGER BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE 6 OZ 20185200000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF STEAKHOUSE PATTY 20% FAT SEASONED 20165600000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF FOR CHILI 20% FAT 20165200000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT VALUE PACK 20165300000 96% LEAN GROUND BEEF 4% FAT 20166700000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF 27% FAT VALUE PACK 20168900000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT VALUE PACK 20169300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM 20170200000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20170300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20253800000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT 20169600000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT SEASONED VALUE PACK 20168700000 OPEN NATURE 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 15% FAT 20683700000 90% LEAN GROUND SIRLOIN 10% FAT 20166600000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF 27% FAT 20168800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF SLIDER 20% FAT 20166100000 73% LEAN GROUND BEEF 27% FAT 20169100000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 20170100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM 20171000000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 20170000000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER 20890500000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20891000000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20118100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MARKET TRIM VALUE PACK 20253800000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDER BLEU CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER 20118400000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20118700000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER 20119500000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT VALUE PACK 20165700000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20184100000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20169500000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT NATURAL 20675000000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDER BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20117900000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF 10% FAT 20169800000 BUTCHERS CUT 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT ANGUS GRASS FED 20656000000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDER BLEU CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER 20118000000 GOURMET BEEF PATTY BLEU CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER 20118300000 GOURMET BEEF SLIDER BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE 20118500000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT MEGA PACK 26093800000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 20170400000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF FOR CHILI 20% FAT 20165200000 LAURA’S 92% LEAN GROUND BEEF 8% FAT 26572400000 93% LEAN GROUND BEEF 7% FAT 3LBS OR MORE 20184300000 LAURA’S 92% LEAN GROUND BEEF 8% FAT VALUE PACK 26572500000 85% LEAN GROUND BEEF 15% FAT 3LB OR MORE 20184200000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 20% FAT 6 OZ 20185500000 90% LEAN GROUND BEEF PATTY 10% FAT 20184100000 96% LEAN GROUND BEEF 4% FAT 20271300000 80% LEAN GROUND BEEF 20% FAT 20169200000 96% LEAN GROUND BEEF 4% FAT 20271300000

