Food safety officials in Canada posted additional information today about an undisclosed amount of beef products under recall by St. Ann’s Foods Inc./Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. for potential E. coli contamination.

Dozens of products are included in the recall. The company distributed the beef nationwide to foodservice establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. See product list below.

“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities,” according to the recall notice. “The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.”

As of the posting of the updated recall today, there had not been any confirmed reports of illnesses in association with the implicated beef.

The CFIA did not post any product photos with the recall notice.

About E. coli infections

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. Many patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or die. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children less than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage and neurologic problems.

The recalled products are listed here:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Codes Product number Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022055 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF CLOD Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. ANGUS BEEF PECTORAL MEAT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022750 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BLADE ROAST Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK EYE FLAP Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023250 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BLADE ROUND Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CHUCK SHORT RIB Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023750 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF SHOULDER CLODS FLAT IRON Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023850 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF PETITE TENDER Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3024550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF RIBEYES LIPON 2X2 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3032250 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BACK RIBS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3033250 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BRISKET SHORT RIBS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF NAVELS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042850 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. OUTSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3043150 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. INSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3043250 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FLANK STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3045050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 50 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. ANGUS BNLS BEEF TRIM 65 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047450 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 65 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF INSIDE (DENUDED) Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051750 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLATS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051850 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051950 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF SIRLOIN TIPS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3053050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOINS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3061550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP BUTT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3062050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3062650 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3063050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BLS BEEF FLANK MEAT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3065050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF TRIM 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3922050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 5922050 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FRONT SHANK Variable None Packed

19/06/12 8045550 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HIND SHANK (HEEL) Variable None Packed

19/06/12 8045650 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BONES Variable None Packed

19/06/11 9049550

