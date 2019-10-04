Four people are confirmed sick in an outbreak of scombroid fish poisonings that are related to tuna now under recall by Mical Seafood Inc.

“Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish,” according to a company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Products included in the recall are frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6-ounce tuna steaks. Mical Seafood reported to the FDA that it sold the tuna in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and Grand Cayman.

The tuna products have production dates between 04/02/2019 and 05/14/2019. There is concern some of the tuna may still be in customers freezers because of its long shelf life.

“Customers who received products from Lot # 23910, 24046, 25324, 20799, 24037, 24279, 23020. 25694, and 23906 with Production Dates of: 04/02/2019, 4/09/2019, 04/20/2019, 04/24/2019, 04/27/2019, 05/10/2019 and 05/14/2019 should not consume them. Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc. for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s recall team, Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray, by calling 954-935-0133.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

Consumer can use the following information to identify products that are subject to the recall. The company did not provide photos of the recalled tuna.

Product Name Brand Size Lot Number Production Date Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 23910 04/09/2019 Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 24046 04/20/2019 Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 25324 04/27/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 20799 04/02/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 24037 04/09/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 24279 04/24/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 23020 05/10/2019 Tuna Ground Meat AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 25694 05/14/2019 Tuna Steaks 6z AA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 23906 04/20/2019

