Hayward, CA-based Global Commodities Corporation, has recalled one lot of Buenas Brand frozen grated coconut, a product of The Philippines.

California Department of Public Health testing found Salmonella may be contaminating the coconut product. Northern California retail locations received the coconut starting in February 2018.

Global Commodities ordered the recall in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s the identifying information for the recalled product:

PRODUCT NAME: GRATED COCONUT

BRAND NAME: BUENAS, DESCRIPTION: FROZEN GRATED COCONUT,

UPC: 4806514650443,

LOT NUMBER: 10BAAGA; 16 oz.

PACKAGING: PLASTIC BAG,

ORIGIN: PRODUCT OF THE PHILIPPINES.

Retailers should remove the recalled product from their shelves and return it to Global for property credit.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections especially in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems

People not in high-risk groups may also become infected with Salmonella and experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.