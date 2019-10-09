Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling some half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream produced on a specific line on Aug. 26 at its Sylacauga, AL, plant because of the possibility the products may contain a foreign object.

Blue Bell discovered the problem when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half-gallon of thee ice cream. The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product. The company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.

The Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons produced in Sylacauga can be identified by the following code located on the top of the packaging lid: 082621222.

The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

All affected stores are directly delivered to and serviced by Blue Bell Creameries and have been instructed to remove the product from their shelves. There have been no reports of injuries related to the consumption of this product to date. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

Consumers can identify the recalled ice cream by looking for the fooling codes on the cartons:

PRODUCT: Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons

CODE DATE: 082621222

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

