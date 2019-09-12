Hy-Vee Inc. of West Des Moines, IA, is recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because it was discovered that the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which was not declared on the label, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled includes seven varieties of Asian dishes that come in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers, and are marked with best-if-used-by dates of Sept. 14, 2019, or Sept. 15, 2019, which can be can be found on the label on the top of the plastic lid.

According to the recall notice, the recalled products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following UPC and Lot Codes, which can be found on the label on the bottom of the plastic container:

UPC Variety and Size 0075450238510 General’s Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 075450238520 Sesame Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 0075450238530 Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 0075450238540 Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 0075450238550 Cashew Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 0075450238560 Beef with Broccoli 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251 0075450238580 Fried Rice 16 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Hy-Vee removed the above product from the shelves of its stores as soon as it discovered the situation, the recall notice said.

“It is important to note that all other Asian items of the same variety but with different Lot Codes are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.”

There have been no illness reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.according to the recall.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled product should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.