Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,200 cases of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns due to the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic.

The company says a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product, according to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website. However, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard. Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns are made on a dedicated production line, so no other Udi’s brand products are affected.

The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. Consumers can find the bag closure code on the hard plastic closure for the bag.

The product being recalled was distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below:

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Bag Closure Code UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z 10-6-98997-80913-2 00-6-98997-80913-5 191971U

The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.

There are no reports of injury to date.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the hamburger buns should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)