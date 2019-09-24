Euphoria Fancy Food Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling some of its packages of “CAPITAN K” salmon slightly salted pieces because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

“The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 7.05 oz vacuum packages of ‘CAPITAN K’ salmon slightly salted pieces,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled salmon pieces were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in vacuum packages marked with a container code of 070519 and with a best by date of 01/30/20. The product’s UPC code is 607059000362.

No illnesses have been reported to date and connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled salmon are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-768-3400.

