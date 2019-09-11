Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary, based in Ankeny, Iowa has recalled approximately 6,233 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE beef and chicken products were produced on Sept. 7-8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 51558” or “P-51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The mistakes were discovered during FSIS in-plant verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be stored in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

