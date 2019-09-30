|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Dates on Product
|Metro
|Snack Delights Small
(serves 8-10) 1un
|1 count
|0260911 729999
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019.SE28
|Metro
|Snack Delights Large
(serves 11-16) 1un
|1 count
|0260910 949992
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019.SE28
|Metro
|Fresh 2 Go Snack and Grab Party Tray 450 g
|1 count
|0222136 414999
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019.OC02
|Metro
|Fresh 2 Go Premium Kolbassa Sausage-Cheese Tray 760 g
|1 count
|0221922 119995
|
All Best Before dates up to and including 2019.OC02
Everyone should check to see if the recalled products are in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.