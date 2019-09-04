Dog Goods has expanded an existing recall to include all 30-packs of “Berkley & Jensen” brand pig ears sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores.

Dog Goods purchased the pig ears from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state partners, is investigating a link between pig ear pet treats and human cases of salmonellosis.

This recall is being expanded after Rhode Island Department of Health testing found Salmonella in “Berkley & Jensen” brand pig ear pet treats.

Dog Goods USA LLC , a Tobyhanna, PA, distributor has been contacted by the FDA and, based on the best information currently available, is conducting a voluntary recall of the following products: non-irradiated bulk and packaged pig ears branded Chef Toby Pig Ears with the lot codes indicated below, which Dog Goods bought from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed nationwide in retail stores in the United States.

428590 278989 087148 224208 1168723 428590 222999 074599 1124053 226884 578867 224897 1234750 444525 1106709 215812 230273 224970 585246 327901 052248 210393 217664 331199 225399 867680 050273 881224 424223 225979 431724 226340 880207 334498

People potentially infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals and humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Dog Goods has also launched an internal investigation to determine, when and where the Products may have been contaminated.

To date, this internal investigation has not indicated any vulnerability in the company’s practices, including but not limited to the inspection, handling and storage of the Products.Nonetheless, Dog Goods will continue to investigate the matter, collaborate fully with the FDA and the CDC, and provide further information to its customers and the public as appropriate.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

