A consumer has reported an allergic reaction to “apple” cookies sold in certain Southern Pacific Whole Foods Market stores. The chain has recalled the product in four states.

Whole Foods is recalling the frosted “Decorated Red Apple Cookies” because they may contain undeclared eggs, according to the company’s notice on the Food and Drug Administration website. Federal law requires known allergens such as eggs, peanuts and other ingredients to be declared on food labels.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the implicated cookies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.” the recall states. “Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.”

Consumers can identify the recalled cookies, which were sold by the pound, by the following product information:

Available through 8/20/2019;

Sold by the pound;

“Decorated Red Apple Cookies”; and

Identified as a “Sugared Apple Cookie.”

Whole Foods reports distributing the affected cookies in Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada. All affected products have been removed from store shelves, according to the company’s recall notice.

“One allergic reaction has been reported to date. The issue was discovered after a customer alerted the store,” the recall states.

Consumers with questions can call 844-936-8255.

