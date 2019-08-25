An Oregon company is recalling almost 200 pounds of pork sausage because it contains pistachios, which are tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by federal law.

Olympia Meats of Portland, OR, shipped the product to retail locations in California, Oregon, and Washington, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The sausage is considered misbranded.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The ready-to-eat pork sausage products are labeled as “Mortadella Classica” but contain Mortadella Pistachio sausage products. The recalled sausage was produced on July 29.

To determine whether they have any of the sausage in their homes or stores, consumers and retailers should look for the following label information:

Varying weights of vacuum packed “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS MORTADELLA CLASSICA WITH GARLIC AND SPICES” with a best by date of l2-30-2019.

The products subject to this recall have the establishment number “Est. 39928” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a retail customer,” according to the recall notice. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alexis Heimlich, at 503-894-8275 or alexis@olympiaprovisions.com.

