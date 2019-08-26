Krasnyi Oktyabr USA Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling its 500-gram (17.65 oz) packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits – Apple” and “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits – Quince” because they contain sulfites, which are not properly declared on the label.

According to a recall notice for dried Krasnyi Apple, and a recall notice for dried Krasnyi Quince, which were both posted on the FDA’s website, people with a sensitivity to sulfites should not consume any of the recalled product described below, which come in clear plastic packaging with the following label information:

Product Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple 500g #15 03 2019 SS 4605932006197 Product Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Quince 500g #24 02 2019 SS 4605932006197 The affected product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. Both recalls were triggered after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 500-gram packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits” Apple and Quince, which were not declared on the label. According to the recall notice, analysis of the “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits – Apple” revealed they contained 23.69 mg per serving, and 26.32 mg per serving for “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits – Quince.” The FDA notes that consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites.

Although no adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product, the FDA urges consumers to see if they have the recalled product in their home; “If you have a sensitivity to sulfites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The recalled product can be returned to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 718-858-6720.

