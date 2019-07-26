Delta Pacific Seafood Ltd. is recalling Western Family brand “Original Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon Nuggets” from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products are sold at retail outlets in Alberta, British Columbia, and possibly nationwide, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA warned consumers not to eat the recalled product. The Western Family smoked salmon nuggets can be identified by the following package information:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Western Family Original Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon Nuggets 150 g 0 62639 35065 9 11720516 and 11720517

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Anyone ill from consuming the recalled Original Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon Nuggets should call a doctor. Consumers should check to see if the recalled product is in their home. Recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)