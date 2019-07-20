Certain Pacific Ocean oysters were recalled late Friday (July 19)from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). No illnesses are yet associated with the recall.

Oysters on the recall list were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Retail outlets are targeted in the recall, which was triggered by CFIA testing.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the food safety agency will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that retail businesses are removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels 5qiland cockles.Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins.

These toxins can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) if consumed.Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands, and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to pain walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis, and death.

Consumers should check to see if the recalled product is in their home. Recalled oysters should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product Additional Info Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific oysters, Mica’s Petite Effingham Inlet 5 dozen Location: BC 23-6

Landfile: 1403799

Lot: 20190715NW Harvest Date: 14 July 2019 Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific oysters Effingham Inlet Xs 5 dozen Location: BC 23-6

Landfile: 1403799

Lot: 20190715NW Harvest Date: 14 July 2019 Intercity Packers Ltd. Oyster N/Shell Effingham XSM 5 dozen Harvest Location: BC 23-6

LF#: 1403799

P.O. No.: 114994 Harvest Date:7/14/2019

