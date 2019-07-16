An international investigation is underway as public health officials report more than 20 people have been infected with E. coli linked to ground bison, which is now under recall.

“As of July 16, Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is recalling its ground bison, referred to as Bison Ground, and its ground bison patties, referred to as Bison Burgers and/or Buffalo Burgers, produced between February 22, 2019, and April 30, 2019,” according to a public alert posted today by the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers should not eat products prepared using recalled ground bison — including bison burgers — sold under the Northfork Bison label including Bison Burgers sold to retailers in 4 x 4-ounce packages with expiration dates through October 8, 2020, the FDA alert says.

So far there are 21 confirmed patients, with at least eight having been admitted to hospitals. The most recent person to become ill-developed symptoms on June 18. State officials have reported sick people from Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Outbreak patients are infected with at least two strains of E. coli, O121 and O103, according to the FDA alert. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with the FDA, state officials and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on the outbreak investigation.

“The FDA and CDC analyzed traceback and epidemiological information to determine that ground bison supplied by Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is the likely cause of the illnesses,” according to the outbreak alert.

“FDA regulates bison meat because the authority is not assigned specifically to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA).”

Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is based in Saint-Leonard, Québec, Canada.

In addition to warning the public about the outbreak and recall, the FDA is recommending that distributors, retailers, and restaurants also be on the lookout for the recalled bison.

In Canada, the CFIA has published this list of products recalled in relation to the situation. The Canadian agency reported today that no illnesses had been confirmed in that country.

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Natural Frontier Foods Bison – ground meat 280 g 6 76842 00147 7 EXP 190311

EXP 190314

EXP 190315

EXP 190316

EXP 190317

EXP 190318 Sensations Extra Lean Ground Bison 280 g 6 23682 11159 0 EXP 190311

EXP 190314

EXP 190315

EXP 190316

EXP 190317

EXP 190318 La Terre des Bisons Bison ground (lean) 1.5 lb 96768420002598 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison ground regular 1.25 kg 86768420002577 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison ground regular 4.54 kg /10 lb 86768420002263 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison ground 10 lbs regular 4.54 kg 96768420111061 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison Ground 1 lb regular 0.45 kg / 1 lb 96768420111054 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison Burger 20 x 8oz 2 lb 96768420111092 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01 Northfork Canadian Bison Ranch Bison Burger 4oz x 4 1 lb 96768420111184 Packed on 19-02-22

Packed on 19-02-25

Packed on 19-02-26

Packed on 19-02-27

Packed on 19-02-28

Packed on 19-03-01

About E. coli infections

Anyone who has eaten or handled the recalled bison and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention. People should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to E. coli because special tests are required to diagnose it.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. If there is fever, it is usually not lower than 101 degrees F (38.5 degrees C). Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

FDA suggestions for businesses

In the event that retailers and/or other foodservice operators are found to have handled recalled or other potentially contaminated food in their facilities, they should:

Contact their local health department and communicate to their customers regarding possible exposure to a pathogen.

and communicate to their customers regarding possible exposure to a pathogen. Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.

the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used. Wash and sanitize display cases and surfaces used to potentially store, serve, or prepare potentially contaminated foods.

and surfaces used to potentially store, serve, or prepare potentially contaminated foods. Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

following the cleaning and sanitation process. Conduct regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of cutting boards and utensils used in processing to help minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

