Milk from Creamworks Creamery in Clinton Township, PA could make the people drinking it sick.

Over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said consumers who purchased milk from the Waymart, Wayne County creamery should not trust it for drinking or cooking. The liquid may contain the Yersinia bacteria, which can make people sick.

State officials say milk from Creamworks Creamery in Clinton Township, near Waymart, may be contaminated by bacteria.

The state is investigating 17 laboratory-confirmed illnesses caused by the bacteria and numerous additional reports of digestive troubles. The illnesses seem to be connected to only milk sold at the dairy.

Harmful bacteria may present the creamery’s production. The dairy is state-certified to pasteurize the product on the farm. The dairy produces, pasteurizes, and bottles milk on the farm for distribution to local customers, including restaurants and grocery stores. It also sells milk to the public at an on-the-site farm stand.

“While we continue our investigation, it’s important for anyone who bought milk from this dairy to throw it away or return it, ” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health.

Dr.Levine said Creamworks Creamery stopped selling milk voluntarily and is helping the state rine 5h3 source of the contamination.

Tne Versinia bacterial causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Sometimes it enters the bloodstream and affects other organs. After exposure, the onset of symptoms usually occurs in four to six days.

Anyone who thinks they’ve become ill from the dairy’s milk should contact their health care provider. In addition to treatment, one should make sure appropriate specimens are collected for the health department.

Unlike raw milk, Pasteurization involves heating milk to remove harmful bacteria. It is the process invented by the French microbiologist Louis Pasteur. Its first use dates back to 1862 when milk was heated to a set temperature for a short amount of time in order to remove microorganisms. One method of Pasteurization. One is heating the milk to a temperature of 161° for 15-20 seconds. Pasteurization on the farm, however, is still fairly rare.

