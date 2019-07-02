Saying state inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of an unspecified fresh vegetable product, Growers Express LLC launched a recall of Green Giant and other brands of products from various retailers in dozens of states.

Self-described as “the primary licensed partner of Green Giant Fresh, the exclusive fresh produce arm of the iconic Green Giant brand” in its recall notice, the California-based Growers Express reported the situation does not involve frozen or canned products.

Major retailers including Food Lion and Trader Joe’s are among those that received some of the recalled products. Growers Express own brand as well as others are included in the recall. (See chart below for specific product information.)

The implicated fresh produce products were distributed from a Growers Express production facility in Biddleford, ME, according to the company’s recall notice posted tonight by the Food and Drug Administration. As of the posting of the notice, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the potentially contaminated fresh produce products.

“We selfreported (sic) the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health,” Growers Express President Tom Byrne said in the written notice.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled product products and through them away even if part of the product has been consumed and no one has become ill. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.

The Growers Express owners have initiated “deep sanitizing” of the implicated production facility and equipment there, according to the recall notice. The company officials say they are “conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers with questions can refer to the toll-free number listed on each package, according to the recall notice.

Retailer Label Description/

Brand Item Name Pack Weight Item SKU UPC Number Lot No. States Affected Best By Big Y Foods Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC

100101 60580

6000515 190612-403102 MA 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC

101101 60580

6000744 190612-403101 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC

101101 60580

6138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019 Bozzutos Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC

100101 60580

6000515 190612-403102 CT 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC

101101 60580

6000744 190612-403101 6/28/2019 C&S Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC

101101 60580

6000744 190612-403101 MA 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC

101101 60580

6138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019 Green Giant Fresh Butternut Cubed 2 lb. BNC

102101 60580

6138218 190614-403576 6/26/2019 Food Lion Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC

101101 60580

6000744 190612-403101 SC, NC, PA, VA 6/28/2019 Four Seasons Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl 7.4 oz. MXC

183104 60580

6027864 190614-403534 PA 6/28/2019 Native Maine Growers Express Butternut Peeled 10 lb. BNC

103103 Foodservice 190614-403578 PA Pack Date Only Procacci Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC

100101 60580

6000515 190612-403102 PA 6/28/2019 Ruby Robinson (PFG) Growers Express Butternut Peeled 10 lb. BNC

103102 Foodservice 190614-403577 ME Pack Date Only Shaws Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles 1 lb. CAC

101109 21130

98438 190612-403100 MA 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC

100101 60580

6000515 190612-403102 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl 7.4 oz. MXC

183104 60580

6027864 190614-403534 6/28/2019 Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC

101101 60580

6138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019 Stop & Shop Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles 10.5 oz. MSC

104102 60580

6000881 190614-403567 NY, MD 6/26/2019 Green Giant Fresh 10.5 oz. 190617-403954 6/29/2019 Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals 10.5 oz. BCN

105106 623391 190614-403565 AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI,

MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN (only Knoxville, Nashville), VA, VT, WI 6/28/2019 Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals 10.5 oz. MSC

104106 634908 190617-403814 AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN

(only Knoxville, Nashville), VA (only Glen Allen, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg), WI 6/27/2019

Information about Listeria infection

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

