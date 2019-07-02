Saying state inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of an unspecified fresh vegetable product, Growers Express LLC launched a recall of Green Giant and other brands of products from various retailers in dozens of states.
Self-described as “the primary licensed partner of Green Giant Fresh, the exclusive fresh produce arm of the iconic Green Giant brand” in its recall notice, the California-based Growers Express reported the situation does not involve frozen or canned products.
Major retailers including Food Lion and Trader Joe’s are among those that received some of the recalled products. Growers Express own brand as well as others are included in the recall. (See chart below for specific product information.)
The implicated fresh produce products were distributed from a Growers Express production facility in Biddleford, ME, according to the company’s recall notice posted tonight by the Food and Drug Administration. As of the posting of the notice, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the potentially contaminated fresh produce products.
“We selfreported (sic) the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health,” Growers Express President Tom Byrne said in the written notice.
Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled product products and through them away even if part of the product has been consumed and no one has become ill. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop.
The Growers Express owners have initiated “deep sanitizing” of the implicated production facility and equipment there, according to the recall notice. The company officials say they are “conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”
Consumers with questions can refer to the toll-free number listed on each package, according to the recall notice.
|Retailer
|Label Description/
Brand
|Item Name
|Pack Weight
|Item SKU
|UPC Number
|Lot No.
|States Affected
|Best By
|
Big Y Foods
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC
100101
|60580
6000515
|190612-403102
|
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC
101101
|60580
6000744
|190612-403101
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC
101101
|60580
6138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
|
Bozzutos
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC
100101
|60580
6000515
|190612-403102
|
CT
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC
101101
|60580
6000744
|190612-403101
|6/28/2019
|
C&S
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC
101101
|60580
6000744
|190612-403101
|
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC
101101
|60580
6138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Cubed
|2 lb.
|BNC
102101
|60580
6138218
|190614-403576
|6/26/2019
|
Food Lion
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend
|1 lb.
|MXC
101101
|60580
6000744
|190612-403101
|
SC, NC, PA, VA
|6/28/2019
|
Four Seasons
|Green Giant Fresh
|Ramen Bowl
|7.4 oz.
|MXC
183104
|60580
6027864
|190614-403534
|
PA
|6/28/2019
|
Native Maine
|Growers Express
|Butternut Peeled
|10 lb.
|BNC
103103
|Foodservice
|190614-403578
|
PA
|Pack Date Only
|
Procacci
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC
100101
|60580
6000515
|190612-403102
|
PA
|6/28/2019
|
Ruby Robinson (PFG)
|Growers Express
|Butternut Peeled
|10 lb.
|BNC
103102
|Foodservice
|190614-403577
|
ME
|Pack Date Only
|
Shaws
|Signature Farms
|Cauliflower Crumbles
|1 lb.
|CAC
101109
|21130
98438
|190612-403100
|
MA
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles
|1 lb.
|MXC
100101
|60580
6000515
|190612-403102
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Ramen Bowl
|7.4 oz.
|MXC
183104
|60580
6027864
|190614-403534
|6/28/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|Butternut Diced
|12 oz.
|BNC
101101
|60580
6138010
|190614-403545
|6/26/2019
|
Stop & Shop
|Green Giant Fresh
|Zucchini Noodles
|10.5 oz.
|MSC
104102
|60580
6000881
|190614-403567
|
NY, MD
|6/26/2019
|Green Giant Fresh
|10.5 oz.
|190617-403954
|6/29/2019
|
Trader Joe’s
|Trader Joe’s
|Butternut Squash Spirals
|10.5 oz.
|BCN
105106
|623391
|190614-403565
|
AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI,
|6/28/2019
|Trader Joe’s
|Zucchini Spirals
|10.5 oz.
|MSC
104106
|634908
|190617-403814
|
AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN
|6/27/2019
Information about Listeria infection
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.
Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.
Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.
Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.
