Public calendars issued by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) show the agency’s top officials opening up calendar space for some pretty large meetings recently. For example, public calendars released through May show FSIS Carmen Rottenberg welcomed a mid-month meeting with the entire Siluriformes (catfish) Import Industry Roundtable.

In-person attendees visiting FSIS from the outside included:

Don Penney, AJC

Diana Chea, All Harvest Trading

Ricky Chea, All Harvest Trading

Thuy Ngo, Bien Dong Seafood

Sang Phan, Coast Beacon

Sam Galetti, Great American

Christine Ngo, H & N Group

Annie Yeung, Hoi Fung

Matthew Fass, Maritime

Jennifer Champagne, Piazzas

Juan Pio Hernandez, U.S. Seafood Distributors Association

Allen Johnson, U.S. Seafood Distributors Association

Attendees via teleconference included:

Chad Causey, Catfish Farmers of America

Steve McDermott, Food Safety Quality Service Consulting

Nancy Yang, H & N Group

Ting Ting Qu, HF Food Service, Inc.

Annie Yeung, HF Food Service, Inc.

Len Lang, Import Export Associates

Mark Costello, Preferred Freezer Services

Michael Townsend, Preferred Freezer Services

Lawrence Abbott, Preferred Freezer Services

Eric Wolf, Preferred Freezers

Jack Schuyler, RICH’S

FSIS Deputy Administrator Paul Kiecker and agency staffers Karen Hunter, Phil Bronstein, Hany Sidrak and Michelle Catlin also participated in the Siluriformes meeting.

Later in May both Mindy Brashears, USDA’s Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, and FSIS Administrator Carmen Rottenberg headed up meetings with consumer and industry stakeholders. Brashears, who heads up the Office of Food Safety (OFS), held one of the meetings with consumer representatives on May 22.

In-person attendance (according to invitation lists) included:

Thomas Gremillion, Consumer Federation of America

Rachel Lyons, United Food and Commercial Workers

Tony Corbo, Food and Water Watch

Eva Greenthal, Center for Science in the Public Interest

Sarah Sorscher, Center for Science in the Public Interest

Sarah Borron, Government Accountability Project

Jaycee Hanson, Center for Food Safety

Attending by teleconference were:

Pat Buck, Center for Foodborne Illness Research & Prevention

Tanya Roberts, Center for Foodborne Illness Research & Prevention

Michael Hansen, Consumers Union

OFS Chief of Staff Shawna Newson, Rottenberg, and Kiecker also meet with the consumer representatives. Rottenberg and Kiecker also held an FSIS meeting with the same consumer representatives on the same day.

On the following day, May 23, Brashears and Rottenberg held a similar pair of meetings, only this time for industry representatives. Rottenberg, Kiecker, and Newsome also joined Brashears in meeting with the industry representatives.

Attending the OFS meeting with industry were:

Brian Eyink, Hogan Lovells

Andrew Bailey, National Pork Producers

Lisa Picard, National Turkey Federation

Casey Gallimore, North American Meat Institute

Mark Dopp, North American Meat Institute

John Aaltendorf, North American Meat Institute

John Dillard, Olsson Frank Weeda

Brett Schwemer, Olsson Frank Weeda

It was followed by the Rottenberg’s industry meeting on FSIS issues Kiecker and other FSIS assistants also attended.

In-person attendance:

Chris Young, American Association of Meat Processors

Alice Johnson, Butterball

Ai Kataoka, Grocery Manufacturers Association

Kristen Spotz, Grocery Manufacturers Association

Brian Eyink, Hogan Lovells, LLP

Andrew Bailey, National Pork Producers

Lisa Picard, National Turkey Federation

Mark Dopp, North American Meat Institute

John Aaltendorf, North American Meat Institute

Casey Gallimore, North American Meat Institute

Laurie Bryant, North American Meat Institute

Brett Schwemer, Olsson Frank Weeda

John Dillard, Olsson Frank Weeda

Kelly Nuckolls, Sustainable Ag

Lia Biondo, US Cattlemen’s Association

Teleconference attendance:

Keith Day, 2 Rivers

Kristin Lindahl, Cargill

Daniel Etzler, Cargill

Ashley Peterson, Chicken USA

Ashley Eisenbeiser, Food Marketing Institute

Betsy Booren, Grocery Manufacturers Association

Riette van Laack, Hyman Phelps & McNamara, P.C.

Leonard Lang, Import Export Associates

Dane Bernard, Keystone Foods

Mandy Carr, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Kathy Simmons, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Lisa Weddig, National Fisheries

Laura Bachmeier, National Pork Board

Norm Robertson, North American Meat Institute

Roya Galindo, North American Meat Institute

Barbara Negron, North American Natural Casings Association

Tina Rendon, Pilgrims

Michael Roberson, Publix

Cheryl Enlow, Renaissance Food Group

Hiroko Bray, Smithfield

Katie Hanigan, Smithfield

Alison Griffino, Tyson

Jennifer McEntire, United Fresh

Kim Rice, US Foods

Cheyenne McEndaffer, US Meat Export Federation

Rafael Rivera, US Poultry

Charlotte Waller, Virginia Poultry Growers

Bryan Miller, Wayne Farms

Rottenberg also met during May with some smaller groups over several of the agency’s hot button issues. These included swine modernization, foreign material, import inspection, the cats and dog provision of the Farm Bill, and various updates.

And Brashears met with salmonella control, performance standards, food safety priorities, and new technology.

Foreign material was the topic of two meetings in May involving Tyson Foods and Rottenberg and others on her leadership team. Foreign materials are more frequently the cause of costly recalls.

IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group, Thomas Gremillion and the Safe Food Coalition, and the National Turkey Federation were involved in separate meetings with the deputy undersecretary over Salmonella controls.