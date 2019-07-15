After federal inspectors discovered labeling issues at Fieldsource Food Systems Inc., the company initiated a recall of almost 13,000 pounds of beef and chicken products.

The products contain wheat, a known allergen that is not declared on the products labels per federal law, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). No injuries or other adverse reactions had been confirmed as of July 14.

Fieldsource reported the uncooked beef and chicken products were produced from June 9 through July 10. The company shipped the products to grocery stores in California to be used behind the deli counter. These products are not sold uncooked to consumers, according to the recall notice.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in refrigerators or freezers behind the deli counter in grocery stores,” according to the recall notice. “The delis should not use the products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Retailers and deli staff can identify the recalled uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken cubes by looking for the following label information:

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES” with any lot codes between 061019 through 071019 inclusive, that are printed on the label.

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES” with any lot codes between 061019 through 071019 inclusive, that are printed on the label.

The beef products subject to this recall have the establishment number “EST. 45141” and the chicken products have establishment number “P-45141” stamped inside the USDA marks of inspection.

“The problem was discovered during routine label verifications being performed by FSIS,” according to the recall notice. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joe Bonefide, vice president of sales, at 714-529-3663.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)