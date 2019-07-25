Consumers should not buy, eat, or serve any fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV from Morelos, Mexico to the United States.

The fresh basil from Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico is the subject of a multi-state outbreak investigation of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico.

As of July 9, health official found 132 illnesses in ten states that are attributed to the outbreak. Four patients required hospitalization. Restaurants in Florida, Minnesota, New York and Ohio exposed patrons to the parasite.

Cyclospora is a parasite typically transmitted by contaminated food. Some areas, such as Massachusetts, are this year experiencing higher Cyclosproa case counts than normal. States with Cyclospora cases associated with the current outbreak are found in CT, FL, IA, MA, MN, NY, OH, RI, SC, and WI.

The investigation is underway by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners. The probe is ongoing, and CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that contaminated fresh basil is the likely cause of the illnesses.

FDA’s traceback investigation indicates that the fresh basil available at points of sale where consumers became ill was exported to the United States by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico. FDA has requested and the firm has agreed to a recall. FDA has increased import screening on basil and will continue to investigate the cause and source of the outbreak as well as the distribution of products.

FDA is working with the firm to facilitate recall. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will work with our Mexican food safety regulatory counterparts to better define the cause and source of this outbreak. Additionally, the FDA will update this advisory as more information becomes available.

Do not consume or serve uncooked items like pesto or salad, that may include fresh basil from Mexico, unless you are certain that the fresh basil was not exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV, according to FDA.

However, if consumers cannot determine if the basil is from this company, they are urged to avoid basil from Mexico. If they do not know what country the basil is from, they should avoid it.

The FDA strongly advises importers, suppliers, and distributors, as well as restaurants, retailers, and other foodservice providers, do not sell, serve or distribute fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico. If you are uncertain of the source, do not sell, serve or distribute the fresh imported basil.