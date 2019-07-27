The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) has recently updated a national recall issued on July 20, 2019 by Agropur Cooperative to include additional ice cream and frozen yogurt products, which were distributed at the retail level in Ontario and Quebec. This additional information was identified by the company, and is part of a food safety investigation being conducted by CFIA.

The Agropur Dairy Cooperative is Canada’s largest dairy cooperative in North America. To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.

In addition to the 190 ml “Iceberg” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand Vanilla Ice Cream Mega Sandwiches, Agropur Cooperative is recalling “Idéale” brand, “Iceberg Premium” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles, according to the July 26 recall.

Consumers should not consume any of the recalled product, and can look for the following information and code dates which can be found on the back of the packaging:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Idéale Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12707 Lot: 19136

Lot: 19137

Lot: 19143

Lot: 19144 Idéale Chocolate Chips Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12725 Lot: 19136 Idéale Strawberry Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12711 Lot: 19184 Idéale Chocolate Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12708 Lot: 19172

Lot: 19137 Idéale Butterscotch Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12709 Lot: 19137 Idéale Green Tea Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12730 Lot: 19143 Idéale French Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12723 Lot: 19137 Idéale Mango Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12729 Lot: 19164 Iceberg Premium Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 13300 Lot: 19164

Lot: 19171

Lot: 19136

Lot: 19143 Originale Augustin Frozen Yogurt Slices 48 x 145 mL 74276 13503 Lot: 19186