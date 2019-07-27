The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) has recently updated a national recall issued on July 20, 2019 by Agropur Cooperative to include additional ice cream and frozen yogurt products, which were distributed at the retail level in Ontario and Quebec. This additional information was identified by the company, and is part of a food safety investigation being conducted by CFIA.

The Agropur Dairy Cooperative is Canada’s largest dairy cooperative in North America. To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.

In addition to the 190 ml “Iceberg” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand Vanilla Ice Cream Mega Sandwiches, Agropur Cooperative is recalling “Idéale” brand, “Iceberg Premium” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles, according to the July 26 recall.

Consumers should not consume any of the recalled product, and can look for the following information and code dates which can be found on the back of the packaging:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product
Idéale Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12707 Lot: 19136
Lot: 19137
Lot: 19143
Lot: 19144
Idéale Chocolate Chips Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12725 Lot: 19136
Idéale Strawberry Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12711 Lot: 19184
Idéale Chocolate Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12708 Lot: 19172
Lot: 19137
Idéale Butterscotch Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12709 Lot: 19137
Idéale Green Tea Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12730 Lot: 19143
Idéale French Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12723 Lot: 19137
Idéale Mango Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 12729 Lot: 19164
Iceberg Premium Vanilla Ice Cream 11.4 L 74276 13300 Lot: 19164
Lot: 19171
Lot: 19136
Lot: 19143
Originale Augustin Frozen Yogurt Slices 48 x 145 mL 74276 13503 Lot: 19186

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace, according to the updated recall notice.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

Customers who purchased the items should not eat the products. The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Customers can contact Agropur Cooperative Customer Service Line for more information at 1-800-501-1150.

