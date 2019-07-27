The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) has recently updated a national recall issued on July 20, 2019 by Agropur Cooperative to include additional ice cream and frozen yogurt products, which were distributed at the retail level in Ontario and Quebec. This additional information was identified by the company, and is part of a food safety investigation being conducted by CFIA.
The Agropur Dairy Cooperative is Canada’s largest dairy cooperative in North America. To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.
In addition to the 190 ml “Iceberg” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand Vanilla Ice Cream Mega Sandwiches, Agropur Cooperative is recalling “Idéale” brand, “Iceberg Premium” brand and “Originale Augustin” brand ice cream and frozen yogurt products from the marketplace due to possible presence of fine metal particles, according to the July 26 recall.
Consumers should not consume any of the recalled product, and can look for the following information and code dates which can be found on the back of the packaging:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Code(s) on Product
|Idéale
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12707
|Lot: 19136
Lot: 19137
Lot: 19143
Lot: 19144
|Idéale
|Chocolate Chips Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12725
|Lot: 19136
|Idéale
|Strawberry Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12711
|Lot: 19184
|Idéale
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12708
|Lot: 19172
Lot: 19137
|Idéale
|Butterscotch Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12709
|Lot: 19137
|Idéale
|Green Tea Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12730
|Lot: 19143
|Idéale
|French Vanilla Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12723
|Lot: 19137
|Idéale
|Mango Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 12729
|Lot: 19164
|Iceberg Premium
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|11.4 L
|74276 13300
|Lot: 19164
Lot: 19171
Lot: 19136
Lot: 19143
|Originale Augustin
|Frozen Yogurt Slices
|48 x 145 mL
|74276 13503
|Lot: 19186
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace, according to the updated recall notice.
“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”
Customers who purchased the items should not eat the products. The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Customers can contact Agropur Cooperative Customer Service Line for more information at 1-800-501-1150.
