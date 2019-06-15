A fruit product with too high a sulfite content was recalled Thursday by Longwood, FL-based Shivam Distributors.

The recalled product is 14-ounce packages of “Dry Dates.” The high sulfite content, a preservative, could cause adverse health consequences with symptoms such as itchiness, upset stomach, headache, stiffness, diarrhea, cough, nausea, and weakness.

The recalled, “Dry Dates” were distributed in the Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Panama City, Tallahassee, Pembroke Pines, Lake Mary, and Deland areas of Florida and in Savannah GA, Charleston, SC, Winston- Salem NC through retail stores from June 2018 to May 2019.

The product comes packed in a 14 ounce, printed plastic bag packing marked Parivar brand with batch # 127/BHBI and UPC # 879111001226 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have yet been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was the result of random testing done on May 21, 2019, by the Flordia agriculture department which notified the company on June 5, 2019, that revealed high sulfite level in the 14-ounce packages of “Dry Dates” with batch # 127/BHBI.

The company has ceased distribution of the product.

Customers who have purchased 14-ounce packages of “Dry Dates” with batch # 127/BHBI are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.