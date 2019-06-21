Patient counts are holding steady in a multistate outbreak, but more products are being recalled because of E. coli in flour produced by a subsidiary of the multinational Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Castle and Sisters Gourmet brand baking mixes are now under recall because of the E. coli outbreak that has been traced to the ADM flour ingredient, according to a notice from the Castle LLC. As of the posting of the recall notice, there hadn’t been any confirmed illnesses reported in relation to the Castle and Sisters brand mixes.

The recall includes several flavors of baking mixes. See chart below. Click here to view product photos. Castle Co. of Bedford Heights, OH, distributed the mixes to Alabama, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Utah, according to the company recall notice, which has been posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“In cooperation with ADM Milling Co. (a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Co.), Brand Castle LLC of Bedford Heights, OH, is voluntarily recalling 25 oz. and 32 oz. glass jars of cookie and brownie mix out of an abundance of caution because it may be contaminated with pathogenic E. coli,” the recall notice states.

“The product is being recalled because an ingredient supplier, ADM Milling Co., has issued a recall for the flour used in these products due to E. coli contamination found in a single lot code of H&R Flour at their Buffalo production plant.”

Seventeen people across eight states have been confirmed in the E. coli outbreak, as of the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was posted June 15. three have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals.

Other products recalled because they were produced by the implicated ADM milling facility include three major brands. Click on product names for recall details:

“. . . no further products have been shipped from our facility,” according to the Castle recall notice. “Consumers who have purchased this product should return it to the retailer for a full refund, discard the product, or reach out to Brand Castle LLC with proof of purchase for a full refund.”

Consumers who have questions can contact Brand Castle at 216-292-7700 Ext. 331 or by email at jonn.cotter@brandcastle.com.

Item UPC Lot # Distributed Brand Castle Arctic Chill Chocolate Mint Cookie Mix 6-54448-01035-2 L6112618 As potential retail product in OHIO as product samples only Brand Castle Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix 6-54448-01036-9 L5111918 To retail stores in Alabama, New York, South Carolina Sisters Gourmet Million Dollar Cookie Mix 6-54448-00002-5 L2121818 To retail stores in Minnesota, Missouri, New York Sisters Gourmet Billion Dollar Brownie Mix 6-54448-00017-9 31OCT2019BC8324 To retail stores in Missouri, Utah In the Mix Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie Mix 6-54448-01081-9 LM101518 To retail stores in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska Brand Castle The Grinch Sugar Cookie Mix with Sprinkles 6-54448-01038-3 25JUL2019BC8324 To Ohio

