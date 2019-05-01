For the fourth time in one month, Seattle-King County Public Health forced a restaurant closure Tuesday within its jurisdiction. Seattle Mamak, a mobile food establishment found operating at 225 Terry Ave. N in Seattle was closed by a Public Health food inspector at 2:15 p.m. April 30 for operating without functional handwashing facilities. The establishment can be reopened after an inspector confirms the issue has been resolved.

April also saw Public Health close the Purple Café and Wine Bar and Lot No. 3, both at 460 106th Ave. NE in Bellevue, and Cast Iron Studios, 10650 NE 4th St. in Bellevue. The three establishments, all owned by Heavy Restaurant Group, share a building, multiple kitchens, foods, and employees and were all shut down temporarily for thorough cleaning but then allowed to reopen the next day.

The closures on April 16, 2019, stemmed from an investigation into possible foodborne illnesses. The businesses were allowed to re-open on April 17.

Taco Gol Taqueria, also a mobile service, was closed at 12:02 p.m. on April 11 for operating without a valid food business permit at S. Stacy St. and Occidental Ave. S. in Seatle. It is still closed.

An investigation into a possible foodborne illness outbreak also led Public Health to close Dave & Buster’s in Tukwila on April 5. The restaurant was permitted to re-open three days later on April 8.

One other Seattle area establishment, Take a Break Coffee at 3928 Lake Washington Blvd. NE in Kirkland, was closed on March 19 for operating without a valid permit. It remains closed.

According to Public Health, reasons for closing a food establishment can vary and include such issues as failure to follow the permit process and unsafe food handling.

Public Health provides health and disease prevention services for the two million residents and visitors of King County, WA, including the City of Seattle and more than two dozen other cities and towns.