Following a consumer complaint, Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwiches are being recalled by Coolhaus because they may contain milk.

If the product is consumed by people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, there is a risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Coolhaus distributed the Dairy Free Horchata Sandwiches to grocery stores nationwide. Only one SKU, the Coolhaus Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwich, is included in the recall. The affected Coolhaus UPC number is #0085191600365. Stock keeping units or SKUs, are used to track production and inventories.

The recallednDairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert product is sold in 5.8 oz single serve packages with “Best By” dates of 06182020, 08012020, 08252020, 10082020 or 10262020.

The company is investigation the root cause of the mistake.

Consumers who purchased this item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Coolhaus distributes products to 6,000-plus grocery stores, ranging from Whole Foods to Safeway to Publix markets. The company has 30 SKUs, including hand-crafted ice cream sandwiches, artisan pints and chocolate-dipped bars. Customers can also find Coolhaus at its two Southern California-based storefronts in Culver City and Pasadena, or at any one of the 10 mobile ice cream trucks and carts in Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas.

The company, Farchitecture BB LLC, was founded by Natasha Case and Freya Estreller, who started by baking cookies, making ice cream, and combining them into “cool houses” in 2008.

