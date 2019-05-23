Canadian officials are warning the public to avoid eating certain microgreens because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In a recall notice posted May 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reported that Pousses et Cie brand “Mix Spicy Microgreens” that were distributed in Quebec were flagged after government test results showed they could be contaminated.

The Canadian agency did not report what volume of product is subject to the recall or what retailers had received it.

Consumers should look for the following label information to determine whether they have the recalled produce in their homes: 75-gram packaged with the UPC number 6 74001 03531 8 and a best-before date of “19MA20061FE05.”

“This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agencytest results,” according to the recall notice.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.”

Information about Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)