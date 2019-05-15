Federal officials issued a multi-state Salmonella outbreak alert related to tahini products late this afternoon, urging consumers to avoid certain brands. The FDA has requested that the products be recalled, but as of the posting of the alert, no recall had been initiated.

Public health officials in New York tested samples of “Karawan and Halva” tahini and found Salmonella. The tahini is imported from Israel. Several companies could be involved, but Brodt Zenatti Holdings LLC of Jupiter, FL, has been identified as one importer of the product.

The tahini of concern may be labelled as either “Karawan Tahini” or as “El Karawan Tahini.” With a two-year shelf life, the implicated tahini presents a particularly difficult public health issue because consumers, restaurant operators and others may not realize they have the product on hand, the FDA cautioned.

At least four people from three states have been confirmed with Salmonella Concord infections, according to the Food and Drug Administration public alert today. As of 7:30 p.m. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not posted an outbreak announcement. The FDA notice said the current outbreak does not appear to be related to a previous 2018-2019 outbreak of Salmonella Concord linked to tahini.

“The FDA has been working with the state of New York and New York City. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tested samples of Karawan tahini and found that the product contained Salmonella,” according to the FDA’s outbreak investigation report.

“Based on the positive product sample, the available epidemiological data, and traceback data from the investigation, the FDA has requested that the product be voluntarily recalled.

“Discussions with the U.S. agent for the firm, as well as foreign public health partners are ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Tahini is made from sesame seeds and can be served on its own or used as an ingredient in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern style dishes, such as hummus, falafel and baba ganoush.

Importers sold the suspect tahini in bulk to retailers and restaurants, as well as in consumer packaging that is available at retail locations and online.

“It may have also been used in other food products sold to consumers. Consumers should be aware that this product has a shelf life of two years and should check their homes for tahini with either label,” the FDA warned today.

“Consumers with this tahini in their home should not eat it and should discard it. Consumers with concerns about tahini consumed outside the home should ask their restaurant or retailer if the product they have purchased contains this tahini. Retailers and restaurants should throw the product out and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with this tahini.”

Instructions for consumers, restaurants and retailers

In the event that retailers and/or other food service operators are found to have or handled Karawan tahini or other potentially contaminated food in their facilities, the FDA instructed them to discard it and tae the following action:

Contact their local health department and communicate to their customers regarding possible exposure to Salmonella .

and communicate to their customers regarding possible exposure to . Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have come in contact with recalled tahini; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.

the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have come in contact with recalled tahini; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used. Wash and sanitize display cases and surfaces used to potentially store, serve, or prepare recalled tahini.

and surfaces used to potentially store, serve, or prepare recalled tahini. Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

following the cleaning and sanitation process. Conduct regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of cutting boards and utensils used in processing to help minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Consumerswho think they might have become ill from eating possibly contaminated tahini should talk to their health care providers.

The FDA advised that anyone who has or had the tahini in their homes should take these steps for preventing foodborne illness:

Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.

the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used. Wash and sanitize surfaces used to serve or store potentially contaminated products.

used to serve or store potentially contaminated products. Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Consumers can also submit a voluntarily report, a complaint, or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction) related to a food product.

