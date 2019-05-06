For the second time since April 19 the Canadian government has posted an expansion of a recall of raw pea shoots from Golden Pearl Mushrooms Ltd. The recalls all report positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria monocytogenes for symptoms of listeriosis to develop. Public health officials advise consumers who have eaten any food recalled for Listeria contamination to monitor themselves for several weeks and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has not been able to provide specific distribution details, initially reporting that the raw pea shoots were only sent to some provinces, then reporting that they could have been sent to retailers nationwide.

As with the recalls posted April 19 and 24, the new recall names only GPM brand pea shoots. Similar to other fresh sprouts, pea shoots are generally served raw, with no kill step to eliminate bacteria, viruses and parasites.

The new recall notice says the additional pea shoots now included were distributed for sure to retailers in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Consumers across the country are urged to check whether they have the recalled pea shoots or have eaten them in recent weeks.

As of the posting of the most recent recall, no illnesses had been confirmed i relation to the implicated pea shoots.

Raw pea shoots added to the recall are:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on

Product UPC number GPM Sweet Pea Shoots 230 g 11021 6 84469 00008 7 GPM Pea Shoots 100 g 11021 6 84469 00012 4 GPM Pea Shoots 455 g 11021 6 84469 00018 6

What to watch for

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

