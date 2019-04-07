Opinion

My bet vaccinating employees looks very good at this point.

In March, an employee at the Western Sizzlin’ in Ooltewah was diagnosed with hepatitis Aand on one Sunday, the health department gave out over 500 Hepatitis A vaccines. Now the restaurant is closing. A sign on the door explains that since the diagnosis was announced, “patronage has since declined to unstainable business operations at this location.”

Here is what the sign says in full:

To those loyal customers we have proudly served over the past 7 plus years we thank you for your patronage and regret not being able to continue to serve you. To the Ooltewah community we apologize that you may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus while dining here from March 10-20, 2019 and for any panic, concerns and disruptions. We have always maintained a clean and food safe affordable local family owned and operated family restaurant for the community which can be backed up by our always maintaining Health Department Inspection Scores in the 90’s. The Hepatitis A virus outbreak in our region is partial to no one and can be caught by anyone anywhere. We encourage everyone that ventures out in public places to obtain the free vaccine from the local Health Department. We also encourage everyone to do their homework on the virus. The (CDC) Centers for Disease Control website offers great information. Fortunately, if you get it or have ever had it knowingly or unknowingly you will not get it again. Unfortunately, as we had had an employee that was diagnosed with the virus, our customer patronage has since declined to unstainable business operations at this location.

So if you do not think it is the moral thing to do to vaccinate your employees, or if you think I will not sue you if I can, at least take the Western Sizzlin’ example to heart.