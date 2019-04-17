Hercules Candy of East Syracuse, NY, is recalling 4-ounce packages of “Cashew Brittle Bits” because they may contain undeclared peanuts, which were not declared on the label, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Cashew Brittle Bits” were packaged in 4-ounce, clear plastic packages and are marked with a “Best By” date of “7/14/19”, and a barcode number of “00369.” Consumers can look on the back of the package for the above label information. According to the recall notice, “there are no UPC codes.”

The recalled products were distributed from the brick and mortar retail in East Syracuse, and nationally through the website www.herculescandy.com.

There have been no illnesses reported to date in connection with the recalled Cashew Brittle Bits.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts; “The matter was brought to our attention by an online customer who sent an email. She is not allergic,” the recall notice said.

According to the recall notice, subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes. The FDA said production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 4-ounce packages of Cashew Brittle Bits are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-315-463-4339.