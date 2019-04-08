The Thogersen Family Farm (Thogersen) is recalling several varieties of raw, ground pet food due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was triggered as a result of sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Recalled products include two-pound packs of course ground rabbit, course ground mallard duck, ground llama, and ground pork frozen raw pet food.

The front of the packages bears a large, white square label with the company name, the product type, and product weight. No lot numbers, batch codes or expiration dates have been specified in this recall.

In addition to producing and selling raw dog food, Thogersen Family Farm breeds and shows rabbits, goats, dogs, ducks, and other fowl. The company sells its pet food to individual consumers and to two retail establishments.

Pets infected with Listeria monocytogenes may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected pets may not show any symptoms at all, yet still, be carriers of the bacteria and infect other animals or humans.

Healthy individuals who become infected with Listeria monocytogenes may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Listeria monocytogenes infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

What consumers should do

• Do not feed any of the recalled products to your pet. Discard any recalled product in a secure location to keep it safe from children, pets, and wildlife

• If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection, contact your veterinarian.

• If you or a member of your household is experiencing symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection, contact your health care provider.

• Customers with questions may contact the Thogersen Family Farm at (360) 929-9808.

