March arrived in Canada with reports of two new Salmonella outbreak investigations linked to raw chicken including raw frozen breaded chicken products, according to reports by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The two new outbreaks of Salmonella Enteritidis in Canada are in addition to 15 others that were just subject to a Feb.28 report by Food Safety News.

Salmonella Enteritidis — First New Outbreak

As of March 1, Public Health said there are 19 cases of illness in six provinces linked to this outbreak: Alberta (1), Ontario (11), Quebec (4), New Brunswick (1), Nova Scotia (1), and Prince Edward Island (1). Individuals became sick between December 2018 and February 2019.

Reports do not include any deaths. Two with illnesses required hospital treatment. The following frozen raw breaded chicken produce is a source of this outbreak:

No Name Chicken Nuggets, Uncooked, Club Pack (2 kg), with a best before the date of November 8, 2019. UPC – 0 60383 11693 4. Outer box lot code: 2019 NO 08 EST 374. Inner bag lot code: 3128M. The product was distributed nationally.

Loblaw Companies Limited removed No Name frozen raw breaded chicken nuggets, strips, and burgers, including No Name Chicken Nuggets, Uncooked, Club Pack (2 kg), from its retail chains across Canada on Feb. 8 due to the potential risk of illness associated with these types of products.

The company informed customers that the recalled product could be returned to any store where it was purchased.

If No Name Chicken Nuggets, Uncooked, Club Pack (2 kg) are still in people’s freezers, don’t eat it. Retailers and restaurants are advised not to sell or serve this product.

Salmonella Enteritidis –Second New Outbreak

Currently, there are 61 cases of illness in ten provinces linked to this outbreak: British Columbia (4), Alberta (13), Saskatchewan (1), Manitoba (5), Ontario (23), Quebec (4), New Brunswick (2), Nova Scotia (5), Prince Edward Island (3) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1). Individuals became sick between June 2018 and February 2019.

Reports say no one has required hospital treatment and no one has died.

Frozen raw breaded chicken products have are a source of this outbreak.

On Feb 27, the produce recalled was:

Compliments Chicken Nuggets – Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Uncooked (1.5 kg), with a best before the date of July 18, 2019. UPC – 0 55742 33690 0. Outer box lot code: 2019 JL 18. Inner bag lot code: 1998M. The product was distributed nationally excluding Quebec. Product recalled on Jan 25, 2019

Crisp & Delicious Chicken Breast Nuggets (1.6kg) with a best before the date of July 19, 2019. UPC – 0 69299 11703 5. The product was distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and was likely distributed in other provinces or territories.

Canadians are advised not to consume the recalled product, and retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve the recalled product.

Information about previously investigated and currently closed national Salmonella outbreak investigations linked to raw chicken including raw frozen breaded chicken products, coordinated by the Public Health Agency of Canada since May 2017 is available at the end of this notice.

Who is most at risk

Infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but are able to spread the infection to others.

Symptoms

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria from an infected animal or contaminated product. These include:

fever

chills

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

headache

nausea

vomiting

The symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Salmonellosis often clears up without treatment. In some cases, but severe illness and hospitalization may occur. In some cases, antibiotics may be required. People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can be infectious from several days to several weeks. People who experience symptoms, or who have underlying medical conditions, should contact their health care provider if they suspect they have a Salmonella infection.

