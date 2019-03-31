Market of Choice, Inc., in Eugene, OR, Saturday recalled approximately 1,094 pounds of pork and poultry pâté products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The pork and poultry pâté items were produced on various dates prior to March 26, 2019. The products have a 30-day shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

5-oz. packages containing slices of “Market of Choice Country Pâté” and sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

5-oz. packages containing slices of “Market of Choice Chicken Pâté with Rosemary & Lemon” with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Whole terrine bulk packages containing “Market of Choice NORTHWEST GAME PATE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Terrine bulk packages containing “COUNTRY PORK & PISTACHIO PATE MARKET OF CHOICE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Terrine bulk packages containing “LEMON CHICKEN & ROSEMARY PATE MARKET OF CHOICE” with sell-by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

These items were shipped to Market of Choice retail locations in Oregon.

The problem was discovered when the Market of Choice reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture the undeclared allergens. The FDA notified FSIS, which has jurisdiction over the pork and poultry pate products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.