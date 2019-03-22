Hill’s Pet Nutrition has expanded its recall of canned dog food because of the presence of elevated levels of Vitamin D. Pet owners who purchased any of the recalled products should discontinue feeding them to their pets, and should dispose of the products immediately.

The expanded recall, which includes additional products as well as additional Date/Lot codes of products that were reported in the Jan. 21 recall notice, was announced on the Hill’s US and Canadian websites on March 20.

No dry foods, cat foods or treats are affected by this recall.

All of the recalled products share the same vitamin premix that led to the first recall.

Depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, dogs that have ingested excessive vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

When consumed at very high levels, vitamin D ingestion can lead to serious conditions, including kidney dysfunction. In most cases, the symptoms are reversible and complete recovery occurs after discontinuation of feeding.

Additional products/codes recalled from the US market on March 20, 2019

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® Kidney Care with Lamb Canned Dog Food:- 13oz, 12-pack; SKU 2697; Date/Lot code 102020T25

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée dog food:- 12 x 12.8oz cans; SKU 2975; Date/Lot code 092020T28

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food:- 5.5oz, 24-pack; SKU 3388; Date/Lot code 102020T18

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 24 x 5.5oz cans; SKU 3391; Date/Lot code 092020T27

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® r/d® Canine:- 12 x 12.3oz cans; SKU 7014; Date/Lot codes 092020T28, 102020T27, 102020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food:- 13oz, 12-pack; SKU 7039; Date/Lot codes 092020T31, 102020T21

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Roasted Chicken, Carrots & Spinach Stew dog food:- 12 x 12.5oz cans; SKU 10449; Date/Lot code 092020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Healthy Cuisine Adult Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food:- 12.5oz, 12-pack; SKU 10451; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 3384; Date/Lot code 092020T29

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 3389; Date/Lot codes 092020T28, 102020T24, 102020T25

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7006; Date/Lot code 092020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7008; Date/Lot code 092020T21

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7017; Date/Lot codes 102020T24, 102020T25, 112020T09, 112020T10

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 10129; Date/Lot codes 112020T11, 112020T05

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 10423; Date/Lot codes 092020T27, 092020T28, 092020T24

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7037; Date/Lot code 092020T22

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7040; Date/Lot codes 112020T10, 112020T11

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7056; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food:- 12.5oz; SKU 10452; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Additional products/codes recalled from the Canadian market on March 20, 2019

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® k/d® with Lamb Canine:- 13oz; SKU 2697; Lot/Date code 102020T25

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 3384; Date/Lot code 092020T29

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew:- 5.5oz; SKU 3388; Date/Lot code 102020T18

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 3389; Date/Lot codes 092020T28, 102020T24, 102020T25

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 5.5oz; SKU 3391; Date/Lot code 092020T27

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® r/d® Canine:- 12.3oz; SKU 7014; Date/Lot codes 092020T28, 102020T27, 102020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 2975; Date/Lot code 092020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7039; Date/Lot codes 092020T31, 102020T21

Hill’s® Science Diet® Mature Adult Healthy Cuisine Chicken & Carrots Stew Dog Food:- 12.5oz; SKU 10449; Date/Lot code 092020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Dog Food:- 12.5oz; SKU 10451; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7006; Date/Lot code 092020T22

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7008; Date/Lot code 092020T21

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine:- 13oz; SKU 7017; Date/Lot codes 102020T24, 102020T25, 112020T09, 112020T10

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 10129; Date/Lot codes 112020T05, 112020T11

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew:- 12.5oz; SKU 10423; Date/Lot codes 092020T27, 092020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7037; Date/Lot code 092020T22

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7040; Date/Lot codes 112020T10, 112020T11

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food:- 13oz; SKU 7056; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Hill’s® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food:- 12.5oz; SKU 10452; Date/Lot code 102020T28

Consumers seeking further information should contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc. at 800-445-5777 or at contactus@hillspet.com.

