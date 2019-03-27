Aurora Packing Company, Inc., located in North Aurora, IL is recalling approximately 4,838 pounds of beef heel and chuck tender products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157: H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The bulk beef products were produced and packed on Feb. 27, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF – CHUCK TENDER” and case code 61150 represented on the label.

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 29970 represented on the label.

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 49970 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped for institutional use in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during traceback activities following routine FSIS testing. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional facility freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume meat that has been cooked to a temperature of 165°F. The only way to confirm that beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures the internal temperature.

