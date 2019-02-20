Dozens of people have been hospitalized in Mongolia after eating at KFC, according to reports.

From Feb. 8 to 15, more than 100 people showed food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting after eating at the Zaisan outlet of KFC in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar.

A total of 37 people were hospitalized according to figures from the National Center for Communicable Diseases and 79 people were treated at home.

Almost 100 samples of foods, beverages and environmental swabs were sent for laboratory analysis.

According to Reuters, the incident at the fast food restaurant was because of a contaminated water supply. The news agency also reported operations at KFC restaurants would be temporarily suspended.

Yum! Brands Inc. opened the first KFC in Mongolia in 2013 in conjunction with franchise partner, Tavan Bogd Group. At the time, Tavan Bogd Foods planned to open 15 more restaurants in five years, including the first drive through service.

Yum! Brands Inc., based in Louisville, KY, has 39,000 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in more than 130 countries and territories and 1.5 million employees.

