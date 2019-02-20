An importer in Massachusetts is recalling cans of dukkah from retailers nationwide because they may contain pieces of glass. The company, Sid Wainer & Son, did not report how the problem was discovered.

The New Bedford, MA, company notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall in recent days. Officials with Sid Wainer & Son said that had not received any reports of injuries in relation to the recalled product.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for opened and unpened cans of the recalled dukkah. It has a best-by date of Aug. 28, 2020, and could be stored in cabinets.

“Consumers who have purchased 2.5 ounce packages of Jansal Valley Dukkah, or your if company is in possession of it please destroy the above mentioned product,” the company warns in its recall notice.

Dukkah is a dip in Egyptian cuisine made from a mixture of herbs, nuts and spices. It is common for it to be served with bread or fresh vegetables.

Sid Wainer & Son’s recall is limited to 2.5-ounce containers of Jansal Valley brand dukkah. The product is packaged in circular tin cans with clear lids labeled as Jansal Valley Dukkah. The cases of the product contain six 2.5-ounce containers each.

Consumers and retailers can determine whether they have the recalled dukkah on hand by looking for the lot code L2034198 on individual cans and the lot code L2033968 on cases.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-423-8333 at Ext. 168 or Ext. 119.

According to the Sid Wainer & Son website, the company “has been the most prominent importer and distributor of specialty produce in the country since 1914.” The company also sells cheese and specialty foods under its name and under its Jansal Valley brand. Sid Wainer & Son suppliers more than 30,000 restaurants, hotels, gourmet shops, retailers and caterers domestically and internationally.

