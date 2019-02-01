The Mt. Pleasant, TX unit of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Friday recalled approximately 58,020 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) breaded chicken items were produced on Jan. 4, 2019. The recalled product is described as:

20-lb. boxes containing 8 clear bags of “UNCOOKED POPCORN STYLE CHICKEN BREAST CHUNK FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with a “USE BY 10 01 2019” date and lot codes of 9004101012, 9004101013, 9004101014, 9004101015, 9004101016, 9004101017, 9004101018, 9004101019, 9004101020, 9004101021, 9004101022, 9004101000 and 9004101001.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-7091A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Publix Super Markets in Florida for deli food service use.

The contamination was discovered on Jan. 30, 2019 when the company was informed by Publix Super Markets’ employees about a consumer complaint regarding white rubber in the products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase The agency routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

