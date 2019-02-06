For the second time this week, sheatfish from Vietnam has been recalled for lack of inspection at a U.S. port of entry. Unlike the 1,000 pounds recalled from California retailers earlier this week, the 27 tons of frozen fish recalled yesterday was distributed nationwide.

The recalls posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) do not indicate whether the actions are related. Neither did the recall notices report what entity produced or exported the sheatfish, also referred to with the more general term Siluriformes. In both notices, officials urged consumers to check their homes for the recalled fish.

“The frozen Siluriformes items, specifically sheatfish, were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from April 2018 through December 2018. The products have a shelf life of two years,” according to the Feb. 5 recall of Maxfield brand fish.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recalled Maxfield brand fish was imported by California-based Richwell Group Inc., which does business as Maxfield Seafood. The recall includes more than 55,000 pounds of fish that was “not presented for import re-inspection into the United States,” according to FSIS.

Consumers can use the following label information to determine whether they have the recalled fish in their homes:

14-ounce clear bag packages containing “Maxfield Seafood SHEAT FISH CA TREN KET” with “EXPIRY DATE” of 200324, 200403, 201007, 201008, 201113, 201115, 201222 and 201227.

14-ounce clear bag packages containing “Maxfield Seafood SHEAT FISH CA TREN RANG” with “EXPIRY DATE” (some labels don’t display an expiration date) of 200324, 200403, 201007, 201008, 201113, 201115, 201222 and 201227.

The lack of proper inspection of the Richwell Group fish was discovered on Jan. 30 during FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at the distributor facility. The inspection problem with the fish recalled earlier this week by Q’s American Best Trading Inc. was discovered by FSIS staff on Jan. 29.

As of Feb. 5, no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions had been reported in relation to consumption of any of the recalled sheatfish.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

